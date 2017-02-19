WATCH: Richard Osman star of the show at the Fulham v Tottenham game

There was one person who really stole the show during today’s derby between Fulham and Tottenham.

And, no, surprisingly it wasn’t Harry Kane who led Tottenham to a win with his impressive hat-trick. In fact, it wasn’t even a footballer at all: it was Richard Osman.

Is there any lovelier place to be on a sunny winter day than Craven Cottage for a big match? Heaven #ffc #COYW — Richard Osman (@richardosman) February 19, 2017

You heard us right: Fulham superfan and the star of everyone’s favourite quiz show, Pointless, was the most exciting thing to happen to the match today (soz Kane).

Not only did Osman just seem like a nice bloke, it was also obvious he knew a fair amount about the game judging by his half-time interview.

#FACup #FULTOT Genuinely nice game to watch. Come on Fulham, two down but. A real family club. Nice seeing @richardosman at the game. — Luxury Lizzy (@BritLizHilton) February 19, 2017

@richardosman General knowledge god and a football pundit. There's no end to this man's talent #impressive — MissPractical (@miss_practical) February 19, 2017

He even got some pulses racing.

Although not everyone was quite convinced by his black leather gloves.

Has @richardosman stolen Darth Vader's gloves? — David Mellor (@djdavedanger) February 19, 2017

Richard Osman wearing Dr No's leather glove — James (@writtenoff_mufc) February 19, 2017

It can’t have been the greatest day for Osman as his team quite decidedly lost, but he showed that he was an admirable Fulham supporter through thick and thin.

Loved @richardosman at 1/2 time #FULTOT - classy guy, great line "No one is a Fulham supporter by accident"! Impressive interview — Valery Nooooorth! (@ValeryNorth) February 19, 2017

Having Osman as a Fulham supporter really endeared the team to some people.

I'd quite like Fulham to score, if only to see @richardosman celebrate — Mr Primary Data (@MrPrimaryData) February 19, 2017

It definitely wasn’t the most explosive or dramatic of matches, so we’re just glad Osman was there to provide a bit of light entertainment.