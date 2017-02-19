WATCH: Richard Osman star of the show at the Fulham v Tottenham game

Back to Sport Home

There was one person who really stole the show during today’s derby between Fulham and Tottenham.

And, no, surprisingly it wasn’t Harry Kane who led Tottenham to a win with his impressive hat-trick. In fact, it wasn’t even a footballer at all: it was Richard Osman.

You heard us right: Fulham superfan and the star of everyone’s favourite quiz show, Pointless, was the most exciting thing to happen to the match today (soz Kane).

Not only did Osman just seem like a nice bloke, it was also obvious he knew a fair amount about the game judging by his half-time interview.

He even got some pulses racing.

Although not everyone was quite convinced by his black leather gloves.

It can’t have been the greatest day for Osman as his team quite decidedly lost, but he showed that he was an admirable Fulham supporter through thick and thin.

Having Osman as a Fulham supporter really endeared the team to some people.

It definitely wasn’t the most explosive or dramatic of matches, so we’re just glad Osman was there to provide a bit of light entertainment.
KEYWORDS: Football, Fulham, Pointless, Richard Osman, Tottenham

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport