Watch: Relive the magic moments from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Páirc Uí Chaoimh is a stadium steeped in history.

With its opening in 1976, Cork's footballers and hurlers took on Kerry and Kilkenny to mark the occasion.

There were many Munster finals and All-Ireland ties with many great teams taking to the turf throughout history.

And it wasn't just GAA either. Music legends including U2, Michael Jackson, Prince and in 2013, Bruce Springsteen, all graced the famous field.

In the video below we've gone back into our archive so you can relive the stadium's history as it prepares to enter a new era with its latest redevelopment nearing completion.

