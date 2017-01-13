WATCH: Pogba and Ibra had great craic when Pogba crashed an interview

Former Arsenal star Thierry Henry interviewed Zlatan Ibrahimovic for Sky Sports this week, discussing everything from critics and managers to Ibra’s move to the Premier League.

But forget the merits of Jose versus Pep, what Manchester United fans will really enjoy is the banter between Zlatan and teammate Paul Pogba.

Video from AOne Bucks.

The French star gatecrashed the interview at the request of Zlatan and the resulting chat made it clear that the pair get on like a house on fire.

The Swede teased Pogba about recent near-misses before telling him: "I'll make you a winner, don't worry."

When Henry asked if Zlatan would score against Liverpool at the weekend, he was only too pleased to heap the pressure on his teammate.

"Depends on him. If he does a Pog-pass I'll do a Pog-goal."

If off-pitch camaraderie translates to good football then this bodes well for United.

The fans loved it.

Watching Zlatan & Pogba in that interview with Thierry Henry... pic.twitter.com/PPyFgwjnpy — Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) January 13, 2017