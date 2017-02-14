WATCH: Pep Guardiola and Harry Arter shared a touching moment at full-time last night

Manchester City beat Bournemouth 2-0 last night but their manager Pep Guardiola had more on his mind than the Premier League table.

After the final whistle blew he made a point of searching out Bournemouth and Republic of Ireland midfielder Harry Arter.

Absolutely outstanding from Pep Guardiola going straight to Harry Arter at the end of the game. Wonderful gesture.pic.twitter.com/pUVan4sKIW — TheODDSbible (@TheOddsBible) February 13, 2017

The two shared a quiet word and a hug before heading off the field arm in arm.

Arter and his family have suffered tragedy in their personal life in his recent years; his daughter Renee was stillborn in December 2015.

Arter’s wife Rachel is due to give birth shortly and Arter confirmed afterwards that Guardiola was wishing them well for the future.

👏



From Pep to @HarryArter2, a touch of class...



"He gave me and my partner his best wishes ahead of the birth of our child."#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/BEu0MaRbBK — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 13, 2017

"He offered his best wishes for me and my partner this week, which was an unbelievable touch,” Arter told the Bournemouth echo.

"He is someone I have a massive amount of respect for. I watched his Barcelona teams - and look at his Manchester City side tonight.

"For him to offer that to me, I respected it and accepted it with a smile on my face."

In his post-match interview Guardiola said: "He will be a father soon so I said big congratulations to him and his partner because I know what happened in the past, and, hopefully, the baby will be well."

There is much more to life than points and league tables and it is lovely to see that acknowledged on the football field.