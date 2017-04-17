Watch Our Duke power to Grand National glory at Fairyhouse

Our Duke stamped his class on the BoyleSports Irish Grand National to continue the golden season of trainer Jessica Harrington and jockey Robbie Power.

Sent off the 9-2 favourite despite running in his first handicap and for just the fourth time over fences, the Grade One-winning novice never looked in any real danger.

The Jessica Harrington-trained Our Duke wins the #IrishGrandNational under Robbie Power #RTEracing pic.twitter.com/50eopZ83bc — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 17, 2017

Following on from a Cheltenham Festival treble which included the Gold Cup success of Sizing John, Harrington and Power added the valuable Fairyhouse feature in real style.

When Stellar Notion and Fletchers Flyer tired to leave Our Duke in front, Power just had to make sure the seven-year-old negotiated the last two fences safely.

Gordon Elliott's Bless The Wings stayed on from a long way back to claim second yet again, the same spot he filled 12 months ago, while the Ellmarie Holden-trained Abolitionist briefly threatened for Rachael Blackmore and took third, with Thunder And Roses (Mouse Morris) fourth.