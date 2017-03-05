WATCH: Nigel Owens wants to reward the ball boy he showed a yellow card

Welsh referee Nigel Owens was his usual good-humoured self last night while officiating at the game between Leinster and Scarlets at the RDS.

When Owens was hit in the head by a ball thrown in from the side of the pitch, he jokingly flashed a yellow card at the ball boy responsible.

The move drew a laugh from the commentators and viewing public and afterwards Owens went online to locate the young lad.

He Tweeted: “Anyone know the ballboy? Will send him my match jersey to keep.”

Sound man Nigel.

Leinster Rugby say they have linked in with the referee to put him in touch with the ball boy - we look forward to seeing a picture of him with his new jersey.

