WATCH: Nigel Owens wants to reward the ball boy he showed a yellow card

Welsh referee Nigel Owens was his usual good-humoured self last night while officiating at the game between Leinster and Scarlets at the RDS.

When Owens was hit in the head by a ball thrown in from the side of the pitch, he jokingly flashed a yellow card at the ball boy responsible.

Nigel Owens has just yellow carded the ball boy at the RDS 😂😂😂 #legend @Nigelrefowens pic.twitter.com/7Lq9E3szUw — Republic Of Rugby (@RepOfRugby) March 4, 2017

First yellow card of the night shown by @Nigelrefowens to... a ballboy..? #LEIvSCA — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) March 4, 2017

The move drew a laugh from the commentators and viewing public and afterwards Owens went online to locate the young lad.

He Tweeted: “Anyone know the ballboy? Will send him my match jersey to keep.”

This is why rugby is the greatest team sport in the world. Anyone know the ballboy? Will send him my match Jersey to keep. #goodsport https://t.co/2Hk2zjXIcI — Nigel Owens MBE (@Nigelrefowens) March 4, 2017

Sound man Nigel.

Leinster Rugby say they have linked in with the referee to put him in touch with the ball boy - we look forward to seeing a picture of him with his new jersey.