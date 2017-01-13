WATCH: Mourinho answers reporter’s phone when it rings during press conference

If there’s one rule Roy Keane thought he had drilled into sports journalists, it to never to leave your phone on in a press conference.

It will inevitably ring and earn you, at best, a dirty look and, at worst, a good talking-to.

Unfortunately, reporter Dominic McGuinness has yet to learn the lesson and became the centre of unwanted attention at a Manchester United press conference.

Put it on silent next time, mate! 😂 pic.twitter.com/RreuxH1vDJ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 13, 2017

Luckily for him, United boss Jose Mourinho was in good form and cheerfully answered the phone before handing it over.

The reporter quickly shut down the call before the press conference continued.

And in time-honoured tradition, he chose to blame technical issues.

He’ll turn it off next time!