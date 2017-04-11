Watch Monaghan goalie Rory Beggan score a fine point from play in club win

We love seeing a goalkeeper score.

In GAA, the most frequent occurrence of this will be a free taking ‘keeper, a la Stephen Cluxton or Anthony Nash.

But Monaghan goalie Rory Beggan produced a fine effort from play at the weekend, while lining out for club Scotstown in their opening league game.

Shane Rice shared footage of Beggan running the length of the field before slotting the ball home.

Lovely stuff.

Scotstown went on to win the game 1-12 to 0-11.