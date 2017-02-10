WATCH: Messi’s son goes viral as he practises his English

Mateo Messi is 16 months old but can already tick ‘becoming a viral star’ off his bucket list.

A video of the toddler learning English with the help of a television show has been viewed by millions and featured on news sites around the world.

Of course, it’s easy to go viral when your dad is a five-time Ballon D’Or winner and posts the clip on Instagram.

Hello Hello 😍 Mateo😉 A video posted by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Feb 8, 2017 at 6:11am PST

Barcelona star and proud dad Lionel Messi captioned the video with a line from the song on the TV: “Hello Hello.”

The clip has been viewed more than eight million times since Leo posted it - just imagine the views when Mateo or big brother Thiago actually kick a ball.