Watch: Marshawn Lynch hands out Skittles in Houston, Scotland to hype up the Super Bowl - obviously

With the Super Bowl being held in Houston, Texas, advertisers spotted a glorious opportunity for some marketing this side of the Atlantic.

Armed with a bike laden with Skittles – obviously – Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was sent to Houston in Scotland, to get acquainted with the locals.

It’s fair to say Lynch, 30, received a warm welcome in Scottish Houston, which is to the west of Glasgow, despite being attacked by some sword-wielding locals in kilts – but we’ve got to say it would be difficult not to like someone loading your arms with free sweets.

A Superbowl winner with the Seahawks in 2013, Lynch was treated to a bagpipe practice, a lesson in local history and even took a look at some kilts – and managed to pull off riding a bicycle with a basket. Doesn’t seem like you’ll be seeing a Beast Mode tartan hitting stores any time soon.

(Youtube/Skittles USA)

The New England Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons in Superbowl LI this Sunday if you’re up for staying up to ridiculous o’clock to watch it – the match starts at 11.30pm GMT and should be finished by about 3.30 on Monday morning.