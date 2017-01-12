WATCH: Liverpool fans loved Milner controlling the ball with his face

Last night wasn’t a vintage Liverpool performance by any stretch of the imagination.

Jurgen Klopp’s men looked jaded as they fell to a 1-0 defeat in their EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Southampton.

There was one bright spot in the match for the fans though - further proof of the extraordinary commitment of James Milner.

James Milner controlling the ball with his face... pic.twitter.com/xytO9YZZvu — Photos of Football (@photosofootball) January 12, 2017

The midfielder turned left-back has become a firm favourite since he joined the club and he showed why when he used his FACE to trap the ball.

Unorthodox yes, but also a sign of his dedication to the game.

Fans sincerely appreciated the effort.

Didn't watch the match, but I've just seen a video of James Milner doing a Cruyff turn with his face so I guess we're the real winners here. — Grumpy Gareth (@Gareth_is_Grump) January 12, 2017

Never seen anyone try to protect the ball with their face before. Nice work Milner — Paul Campbell (@campbellwpaul) January 11, 2017

James Milner just slowed the play by trapping the ball with his face. Knighthood, immediately #SOULIV — Mundial Magazine (@MundialMag) January 11, 2017

Having said that. I got to see James Milner shield the ball with his face, so that was a huge positive. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) January 11, 2017

Milner protecting the ball with his face. This is the kinda guy I like to have at my football club. — Siân. (@sianynwa) January 11, 2017

Although impressed, this guy still had to get a dig in at Manchester United.