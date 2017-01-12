WATCH: Liverpool fans loved Milner controlling the ball with his face

Last night wasn’t a vintage Liverpool performance by any stretch of the imagination.

Jurgen Klopp’s men looked jaded as they fell to a 1-0 defeat in their EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Southampton.

There was one bright spot in the match for the fans though - further proof of the extraordinary commitment of James Milner.

The midfielder turned left-back has become a firm favourite since he joined the club and he showed why when he used his FACE to trap the ball.

Unorthodox yes, but also a sign of his dedication to the game.

Fans sincerely appreciated the effort.

Although impressed, this guy still had to get a dig in at Manchester United.

By Grainne McGuinness

