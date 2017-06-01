WATCH: Lions team take part in the Drone Challenge

The British & Irish Lions touched down in New Zealand this week as they prepare to take on the might of the All Blacks.

The Lions will play 10 matches on the tour – including three Test matches against the world No 1 team, the All Blacks.

In their final week before flying to New Zealand, captain Sam Warburton along with team mates, Leigh Halfpenny, Maro Itoje, Stuart Hogg, Jamie George and Jonny Sexton faced a challenge to test their resolve and determination.

Preparing themselves for the pressure they will face in the Southern Hemisphere, the challenge saw each player attempt to kick a rugby ball at a flying drone over the cross bar.

The players laughed as they began the challenge in a somewhat useless fashion.

Eventually Wales full back Halfpenny took it upon himself to bring the competition to a sensational close as he pinned the drone and sent it crashing to the ground.

Just the sort of accuracy Warren Gatland will be hoping for to contend with the tough tour of New Zealand over the coming weeks.