Watch: Lions squad sing rousing rendition of Fields of Athenry at farewell dinner

The British and Irish Lions departed for New Zealand today and they bade farewell with a song, writes Steve Neville.

At the farewell dinner in London, the full squad was gathered for a final event before getting on the plane and the night was ended with a performance from the team.

Belting out the Fields of Athenry, it is enough to get anyone hyped for the upcoming tour.

According to sports journalist Alex Lowe, the song is one of four prepared by the squad. They have one song from the four countries in their repertoire.

Lowe also shared a clip of the Lions performing Highland Cathedral.

If the rugby doesn't work, they could form a fine choir.
