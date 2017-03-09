WATCH: Lionel Messi goes crazy with the fans after late Barca winner

The football world was stunned by Barcelona’s incredible Champions League comeback against Paris St Germain last night and no one enjoyed it more than the club’s captain.

When Sergi Roberts scored in the 95th minute to complete their sensational victory, Lionel Messi ran straight to the stands to celebrate.

Look at Messi celebrating Sergi Roberto's goal. Going mental with the fans. Pure emotion. Bleeding blaugrana. pic.twitter.com/tI8Lxyz9Jw — Alex Truica (@AlexTruica) March 9, 2017

The Argentinian star, who has been with Barcelona since he was 13 years old, jumped onto the hoardings and whooped and roared with supporters.

He even submitted to a hug from an enthusiastic pitch invader before the man was hauled off by security.

He wasn’t the only one going bananas - check out the reaction from manager Luis Enrique.

Barcelona through 6-5 on aggregate - a special night from a special club.

