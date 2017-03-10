WATCH: Life as a rugby international - through Conor Murray’s eyes

Fancy a look at what it is like to be a member of the Irish Rugby team?

Ireland take on Wales in their penultimate Six Nations game tonight and Aer Lingus arranged to give fans a player’s eye view of the team’s preparations to depart for Cardiff.

Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray was entrusted with a ‘stylish’ pair of Snapchat Spectacles - which raised more than a few eyebrows with teammates and management.

“Oh jeez, they’re cool,” remarked one man, who we think was being kind.

The specs may be a bit daft looking, but they did give us an unique look at the lads' trip through Dublin Airport.

Aer Lingus even surprised passengers bringing #HomeAdvantage to Cardiff with special seat back tray tables which featured Conor Murray’s legs, fully decked out in Irish kit.

If only he could wear them on the pitch - that would be a Snapchat story we would all watch.