Watch: Lewis Hamilton lends Stephen Curry his racing helmet on the golf course
Lewis Hamilton was rubbing shoulders with his fellows in the upper echelons of the sporting world today, as he went for a spot of golf with basketball player Stephen Curry.
The NBA star was in for a difficult round however, as he decided to borrow Hamilton’s racing helmet as he stepped up to the tee.
Take a look at this video Hamilton posted to his Instagram account.
More than your average business trip then.
