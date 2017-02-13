Watch: Leicester City's dreadful season in numbers

After Leicester City’s glorious Premier League title, the Foxes have been brought back to Earth with a bump.

Having lost 2-0 to fellow relegation-strugglers Swansea at the weekend, Claudio Ranieri’s men now sit 17th, just one point above the relegation zone, with Hull demonstrating good form below them.

Could Leicester suffer relegation just one year after winning the league?

The Premier League champions have failed to score in their last six league games, have suffered five consecutive defeats, and have won just five games in the division all season.

Next up? Liverpool, who they beat 2-0 at home last year thanks in part to a Jamie Vardy stunner. How long ago it seems.