Watch Lacazette and Mbappe swap celebrations in this incredibly competitive training game

Anyone who has played football will know how intense training games can be, and one of France’s latest sessions is a fine example of that.

Ahead of their friendlies against Wales and Germany, the Euro 2016 runners-up enjoyed a bit of seven-a-side, and demonstrated how even in training, a win is a win.

Or in this case, a point is a point – the ever-louder goal celebrations tell quite a story here.

On travaille dans la bonne humeur pour préparer France / Pays de Galles (vendredi au Stade de France - 21h00)🔜 #FRAPDG pic.twitter.com/1hcTamKgWu — Equipe de France (@equipedefrance) November 8, 2017

It looks as though it was the bibs who went 4-2 up, before the blues levelled in the final seconds to make it 4-4 – breathless stuff.

Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe and Alexandre Lacazette were among those in action, and it was the latter pair who exchanged celebrations upon Lacazette opening the scoring.

Wales will hope the opportunity for further swapped celebrations doesn’t present itself on Friday.