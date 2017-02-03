Watch kind-hearted Luis Suarez make a young fan’s day

Barcelona star Luis Suarez has attracted plenty of negative attention over the years but videos like this show that, off the pitch, he has a heart of gold.

On Wednesday the Uruguayan striker scored against Atletico Madrid to help Barcelona to a 2-1 win in the first leg of their Copa Del Ray semi-final.

As he walked out to the bus with his team-mates after the game, he saw a young fan trying to get his attention.

Video from FCBarcelona live@VidaBlaugrana_.

Suarez stopped and asked security to allow the Uruguayan boy over to meet him. He gave the lad a big hug when he ran straight into his arms.

He took the time to sign the fan's jersey and have a chat and another hug before sending him back to his waiting family.

You can see what it means to boy when he is interviewed afterwards, proudly showing off his signed jersey.

Well done Luis - what a sweetheart!