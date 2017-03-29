Watch Kevin De Bruyne kick a half-court basketball swish because it's jaw-dropping
Kevin De Bruyne has pulled off a trick shot which speaks for itself.
So, prepare yourself for some swearing, but here it is…
We know you watched it more than once – and that’s OK. Watch it again if you need to.
The 25-year-old Manchester City midfielder pulled off the feat while filming on a basketball court with Duse magazine – casually keeping the ball up before swishing it from well beyond the halfway line.
No wonder they were swearing.
De Bruyne picked up a groin injury playing for Belgium over the international break so is reportedly a doubt for Sunday’s big fixture between City and Arsenal.
