Watch Kevin De Bruyne kick a half-court basketball swish because it's jaw-dropping

Kevin De Bruyne has pulled off a trick shot which speaks for itself.

So, prepare yourself for some swearing, but here it is…

We know you watched it more than once – and that’s OK. Watch it again if you need to.

The 25-year-old Manchester City midfielder pulled off the feat while filming on a basketball court with Duse magazine – casually keeping the ball up before swishing it from well beyond the halfway line.

No wonder they were swearing.

De Bruyne picked up a groin injury playing for Belgium over the international break so is reportedly a doubt for Sunday’s big fixture between City and Arsenal.
