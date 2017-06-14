Watch Kevin De Bruyne getting hit in the face with a YouTuber's rabona penalty
14/06/2017 - 11:28:17Back to Sport Home
Even the most sophisticated football academics would struggle to suppress a chuckle at a world-class midfielder getting hit in the face with a ball.
And when that ball comes off the post from a rabona penalty before making impact, you’re only a few steps away from Benny Hill theme tune territory.
Here’s Kevin De Bruyne, 25-year-old midfield magician, on the receiving end of just such an incident thanks to YouTuber @miniminter. Probably time for a holiday, Kevin.
Rabona to the face!— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 13, 2017
Thanks for the laugh @chrismd10 and @miniminter! 😂
WATCH 📽 https://t.co/vckTX75lBk #mcfc pic.twitter.com/QQ99MDSPZj
How much did Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling enjoy that?
Well, not quite as much as whoever edited the video. Whoever that was included no fewer than SIX replays, including close-ups, of the ball careering into the Belgian’s face.
Worse still, De Bruyne’s visage didn’t even prevent a goal.
@DeBruyneKev bless him💙funny when @sterling7 & @LeroySane19 run off laughing! #Headache🙈— Val Bennion (@Valbenn1) June 13, 2017
Haha funniest video I've seen in ages #anothetassistforrkev— damien loughery (@iamdamienl) June 13, 2017
Could be worse though, Kevin.
The Simpsons GIF – Find & Share on GIPHYDiscover & Share this The Simpsons GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
Ouch.
Join the conversation - comment here