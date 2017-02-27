Watch Katie Taylor punching a tennis ball attached to her cap with crazy skill

We've seen a lot of tennis balls in non-tennis situations recently, writes Stephen Barry.

Last month, we brought you Real Madrid's unique goalkeeper training drills, involving an adapted trampoline, kettlebell and tennis balls.

Today we got an insight into Katie Taylor's training methos, as she took aim at a tennis ball attached to her cap with an elastic string.

I thought I'd be at Ratoath Golden Gloves to watch @KatieTaylor box not play tennis! pic.twitter.com/y6SF6D20jR — Daragh Ó Conchúir (@RebelDevil71) February 27, 2017

If you can punch a tennis ball, you can punch an opponent. Next up, wrenches...

Meanwhile, it was announced today that Italy's Monica Gentili will be Katie Taylor's opponent for her third professional fight this Saturday.