Watch Katie Taylor punching a tennis ball attached to her cap with crazy skill

Back to Sport Home

We've seen a lot of tennis balls in non-tennis situations recently, writes Stephen Barry.

Last month, we brought you Real Madrid's unique goalkeeper training drills, involving an adapted trampoline, kettlebell and tennis balls.

Today we got an insight into Katie Taylor's training methos, as she took aim at a tennis ball attached to her cap with an elastic string.

If you can punch a tennis ball, you can punch an opponent. Next up, wrenches...

Meanwhile, it was announced today that Italy's Monica Gentili will be Katie Taylor's opponent for her third professional fight this Saturday.
KEYWORDS: boxing, sport

 

By Stephen Barry

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport