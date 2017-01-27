WATCH: Jose Mourinho rolls out some ‘alternative facts’ about last night’s result

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho refuses to accept their 17-match unbeaten run is over.

They lost 2-1 at Hull - but set-up a League Cup final with Southampton by winning the last four tie 3-2 on aggregate.

Mourinho believes Hull's first goal - a penalty - should not have been given, so he sees the result a different way.

Jose Mourinho has lost the plot pic.twitter.com/YHVnGGSC97 — ND (@utdnd) January 26, 2017

“I’m happy, I think 18 matches undefeated is amazing,” he said afterwards.

“We didn’t lose - it was 1-1 - I only say two goals. We’re still unbeatable.”

So is the United boss taking a leaf out of the Sean Spicer playbook?

Mourinho said they drew 1-1 and is still undefeated. Has this dude gone crazy? — Kantétovic (@Geezerss) January 27, 2017

Jose Mourinho refuses to acknowledge Hull's first goal. Someone needs to morph him in to Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/017JPwC0RT — Monkey Sponge Sports (@monkey_sponge) January 26, 2017

Mourinho: Man Utd boss says 'it was 1-1' at Hull, despite 2-1 scoreline https://t.co/esH0R2BTt8

Oh look, another #AlternativeFact#Muppet — Tony (@TonyIsntHere) January 27, 2017

Mourinho is a proper bad sack " we drew 1-1 unbeaten in 18 as the first goal shouldn't count I didn't see it" but it did count though didn't — Nay-to (@nathanthompson_) January 27, 2017

Or is it just a continuation of his usual tactics?