WATCH: Jose Mourinho rolls out some ‘alternative facts’ about last night’s result

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho refuses to accept their 17-match unbeaten run is over.

They lost 2-1 at Hull - but set-up a League Cup final with Southampton by winning the last four tie 3-2 on aggregate.

Mourinho believes Hull's first goal - a penalty - should not have been given, so he sees the result a different way.

“I’m happy, I think 18 matches undefeated is amazing,” he said afterwards.

“We didn’t lose - it was 1-1 - I only say two goals. We’re still unbeatable.”

So is the United boss taking a leaf out of the Sean Spicer playbook?

Or is it just a continuation of his usual tactics?

By Grainne McGuinness

