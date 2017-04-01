Watch Jonny Sexton’s son crash dad’s post-match interview

Back to Sport Home

Jonathan Sexton was upstaged by his son during a post-match interview this afternoon.

Fresh from booking a Champions Cup semi-final place with Leinster, Sexton took part in a TV interview.

He was trying to discuss the win against Wasps but two-year-old Luca had other ideas.

Watch from the 55-second mark for Luca's entrance.

He interrupted using the time-honoured toddler tactic of repeating “Daddy, Daddy, Daddy” at increasing volume.

Once he had successfully distracted his father from what Luca clearly felt was a boring grown-ups conversation, the young lad decided he didn’t actually want to be there at all.

So off he went.
KEYWORDS: sport, rugby.

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport