Watch Jonny Sexton’s son crash dad’s post-match interview

Jonathan Sexton was upstaged by his son during a post-match interview this afternoon.

Fresh from booking a Champions Cup semi-final place with Leinster, Sexton took part in a TV interview.

He was trying to discuss the win against Wasps but two-year-old Luca had other ideas.

Watch from the 55-second mark for Luca's entrance.

Jonathan Sexton was joined by an unexpected visitor as he spoke after his side's win at the Aviva. #LEIvWAS https://t.co/jJtgFM3TZj — eirSport (@eirSport) April 1, 2017

He interrupted using the time-honoured toddler tactic of repeating “Daddy, Daddy, Daddy” at increasing volume.

Once he had successfully distracted his father from what Luca clearly felt was a boring grown-ups conversation, the young lad decided he didn’t actually want to be there at all.

So off he went.