Watch: Jesus Navas announced as a Sevilla player by being kidnapped, obviously

Jesus Navas has re-signed to his boyhood club Sevilla – so of course the Spanish club have made an over-the-top transfer announcement online.

The video features Navas, 31, being kidnapped. Which admittedly is all rather odd when you consider he left Manchester City as a free agent after his contract expired – who is he being taken from?

Safety precaution – never put a plastic bag on your head kids.

Navas signs on a four-year deal, returning after he left them for City in 2013. He joined Sevilla as a 15-year-old and progressed to the first team, winning two UEFA Cups and two Copa del Reys.

At City though, despite making 183 appearances, Navas was a bit of a mixed bag – scoring just four goals in 123 Premier League appearances, but returning 22 assists.

Navas leaves City, having scored 4 goals in 123 PL appearances.



Genuinely think I could have done better than that & my finishing's awful. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) August 1, 2017

What was that Jesus Navas announcement video

nowadays Peter Crouch's social media posts are better than anncmnt vids

RIP Sevilla 's PR team pic.twitter.com/cCYojrbXaf — Freaky ~ DRaval (@_DRaval) August 1, 2017

Navas will be presented to Sevilla’s fans on Wednesday evening at Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.