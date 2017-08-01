Watch: Jesus Navas announced as a Sevilla player by being kidnapped, obviously
Jesus Navas has re-signed to his boyhood club Sevilla – so of course the Spanish club have made an over-the-top transfer announcement online.
The video features Navas, 31, being kidnapped. Which admittedly is all rather odd when you consider he left Manchester City as a free agent after his contract expired – who is he being taken from?
Safety precaution – never put a plastic bag on your head kids.
Navas signs on a four-year deal, returning after he left them for City in 2013. He joined Sevilla as a 15-year-old and progressed to the first team, winning two UEFA Cups and two Copa del Reys.
At City though, despite making 183 appearances, Navas was a bit of a mixed bag – scoring just four goals in 123 Premier League appearances, but returning 22 assists.
Navas will be presented to Sevilla’s fans on Wednesday evening at Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.
