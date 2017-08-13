WATCH: Is this the best catch of 2017?

If they gave awards for the year’s greatest catches, Yorkshire’s Jack Leaning might have secured the trophy for 2017 after his effort in the Natwest T20 Blast.

With Lancashire 63-2 and chasing 183 to win, Arron Lilley guided a full toss to the boundary, where Leaning was waiting.

But despite being in the vicinity of the ball, the Yorkshire player still had a lot of work to do, which was partly his own doing.

Simply incredible! 🙌@JackLeaning1 pulls off one of the greatest catches you will see #Blast17 pic.twitter.com/eOItrCkKEp — NatWest T20 Blast (@NatWestT20Blast) August 11, 2017

Having moved in initially to take the catch, Leaning recognised he had been hasty and backed up towards the boundary, before leaping into the air and securing the ball at full stretch with one hand.

Here’s the reaction from the crowd.

Even Lancashire had to admit it was pretty special.

You won't see many better catches that! Stunning from Jack Leaning who catches Lilley on the boundary. @LancsCCC 63/3 and Butter is now in. — Lancashire CCC (@LancsCCC) August 11, 2017

It was a thing of beauty alright. Yorkshire bowled Lancashire out for 163 in the end, winning by 19 runs, a result Leaning’s catch contributed to in a huge way.

Ohhhh..Jack Leaning behave yourself..what a catch 👏 — Mark Church (@backandacross) August 11, 2017

Just witnessed one of the greatest catches I've seen.. Jack Leaning in the Roses T20 game. — Edward Bevan (@EdBevanCricket) August 11, 2017

Although the fact Leaning’s dad was a goalkeeper for York City in the mid-1980s might have something to do with the batsman’s ability.

You can tell Jack Leaning's dad was a good goalkeeper. Amazing catch!! 👏 — Guy Mowbray (@Guymowbray) August 11, 2017

They say catches win matches, and this one certainly didn’t hurt Yorkshire’s cause.