Watch: Is this Conor McGregor dancing a jig at his Communion?

Conor McGregor is known to have nimble footwork in the Octogan, but he had good feet long before he became The Notorious.

A video on reddit Ireland posted by user SkyFrogs claims to show a young Conor McGregor showing off his Irish dancing skills at what seems to be his first Holy Communion in 1996.

A famously proud Irishman, we shouldn't be surpised that McGregor was able to bust out an old fashioned a haon, dó, trí.

And it's nice to see he was sporting a sharp suit from a young age.
By Steve Neville

