Watch impressionist Shane Cunningham take on the Sunday Game panel ahead of the SFC semi-final

Upcoming impressionist Shane Cunningham is back with a new sketch ahead of this weekend's much anticipated All- Ireland Football Championship semi-final replay against Mayo and Kerry at Croke Park, writes Breda Graham.

The Galway native plays multiple characters in his most recent video which sets him up in the Sunday Game Live studio.

We first meet sports presenter Des Cahill who introduces his panel of former football players and football analysts.

The Sunday Game panel includes Pat Spillane, Joe Brolly and Colm O’Rourke who discuss in studio the key points of the upcoming clash on Saturday.

Speaking on how he got the idea for his latest impressions video he said, “GAA is massive in Ireland, and has been a big part of my life from a very young age. I get a great kick out of listening to the RTÉ panel. Pat, Joe and Colm each bring something different.”

“I actually met Pat Spillane two weeks ago, when I was in Kerry Performing. I was on my way home when I stopped off to fill the tank, there he was opposite me filling his car with diesel too. Needless to say I got the picture,” he said.

“I had to make a video for the All Ireland Football Semi final replay given that Mayo are my neighbours and all. This was my chance to showcase my parody of 'The Sunday Game' and of course to get back on social media once again. The feedback is great,” he continued.

So, how exactly does Shane manage to get into character and perfect the personalities of the people he is impersonating?

“I would always be taking them off during and after the games, and when big talking points happen within the games I'd be able to act out what each pundit was going to say,” he said.

Shane explained how making content for online use across his social media channel differs from that of being in character during live performances.

“I stay in character for each impression until I'm finished filming all of their part, then move on to the next, so unlike live performances where I'm constantly changing voices, with this I have more time to play around with each character,” he said.

At only 22-years-old, Shane had recently taken a break from social media to perform at live events, weddings, parties and to focus on work in radio with 2fm’s Eoghan McDermott and his local radio station Galway Bay FM.

He was also busy touring the country with internet sensation Farmer Michael, also know as, Sir Stevo Timothy, with more upcoming appearances scheduled for the near future.

He said that touring was “brilliant” and a great opportunity to showcase his work.

“I did an Ed Sheeran on it and took a break from the online stuff for a few months,” he said.

“I guess I just needed a break from the pressure of coming up with new content for online, but I'm back and boy do I love it.”

Follow more content from Shane on his Facebook page.