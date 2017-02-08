WATCH: Hurling keeper makes four stunning saves in Fitzgibbon Cup game

CIT goalkeeper Patrick Collins really deserved a win last night.

Collins’ skills were put to a stern test against NUIG in the Fitzgibbon Cup in Cork and he passed with flying colours.

The Ballinhassig native showed remarkable reflexes to make four impressive saves - all in the second-half.

Unfortunately his performance wasn't quite enough to prevent CIT from exiting the competition. They needed to win and led all the way until NUIG equalised in the last minute for a 0-19 to 0-19 draw.

Check out the dramatic finale as NUIG snatched the draw they needed at CIT, securing a place in the competition quarter-final.

Videos courtesy of Jerome Quinn Media for Higher Education GAA.