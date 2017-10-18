Watch: Hugo Lloris makes an early entry for save of the season

Tottenham managed to grab a point at Champions League holders Real Madrid and if there’s one man fans need to thank its Hugo Lloris.

The French national goalkeeper was in imperious form, with one save in particular catching the eye – from a bullet header at close range from his compatriot Karim Benzema.

Hugo Lloris is having a stormer for Tottenham at the Santiago Bernabéu 👏



Zinedine Zidane's reaction says it all!



Top-class goalkeeping. pic.twitter.com/zTGa0NcRNT — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) October 17, 2017

They get better and better the more you watch.

The game finished 1-1, and apart from being sent the wrong way by Cristiano Ronaldo’s pinpoint penalty, Lloris’ performance was flawless – making a series of excellent saves to boost Spurs’ progression hopes.

The London club now sit top of Group H with three games to play, level on points with Madrid and six above Borussia Dortmund and Apoel Nicosia.

Naturally, Lloris has been getting some plaudits then.

SUMMARY: Hugo Lloris vs Real Madrid. 😳👏pic.twitter.com/q6D2JLVcuX — SPORF (@Sporf) October 17, 2017

Lloris when Real Madrid players shoot 😅😰 pic.twitter.com/4LXjUKrMN9 — The F2 (@TheF2) October 17, 2017

Some even thought Lloris deserves more credit for the saves he makes.

If David De Gea made the saves Keylor Navas and Hugo Lloris made tonight, some people would've done several threads on this app. — Oluwaseye Omidiora (@theReal_SeyE) October 17, 2017

But others didn’t appear to think this was the time for comparisons.

If David De Gea had made that save that Hugo Lloris just made it would be weird because De Gea doesn't play for Tottenham — Billie (@Billie_T) October 17, 2017

Elsewhere in the Champions League Liverpool forged the biggest away win by an English club in the Champions League ever.

The Reds put seven past Maribor without reply, lifting them to the top of Group E on goal difference thanks to a surprise 5-1 thrashing of Sevilla by Spartak Moscow.

7 - Biggest CL away wins:

MSK Zilina 0-7 Marseille (Nov 2010)

BATE 0-7 Shakhtar Donetsk (Oct 2014)

Maribor 0-7 Liverpool (Oct 2017)

Info. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 17, 2017

Meanwhile, Manchester City won 2-1 at home to Napoli to complete their perfect start in the competition’s group stages – with their nine points lifting them three points clear at the summit of Group F.