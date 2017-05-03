Watch Gonzalo Higuain finish what might be the greatest team goal of the season

We’ve seen some fantastic solo goals this season, from dipping free-kicks to stunning overhead volleys, but Juventus might just have blessed us with the greatest team goal so far.

The goal, which put Juventus 1-0 up against Monaco in the Champions League semi-final first leg, involved the evergreen Gianluigi Buffon, a delightful flick from Paulo Dybala, and a backheel from Dani Alves.

Gonzalo Higuain, as he’s done so many times, arrived at the right moment to slot the ball past Danjiel Subasic.

It’s normally Juventus’ ability to defend as a team that has us purring, but that was truly something special.

And Higuain followed it up with a suitably excited celebration, too.

The Argentine had been receiving some stick from the commentators and social media for missing a few chances – and his very apparent lack of pace.

But with one side-foot everyone was silenced.

It doesn’t get much better than that for the Argentine.

