WATCH: From bullets to All-Ireland medals, the tale of Charlie McMahon

Have you heard of the Dublin hurler who survived a bullet wound to the head and then went on to win an All-Ireland hurling medal?

Charlie, centre in back row, with protective metal band.

Check out the the final video in a series entitled ‘Playing For Dublin & Fighting For Ireland’, looking at people who fought in the 1916 Easter Rising and were also Dublin GAA players.

The final installment looks at the incredible life of Charlie McMahon.

Charlie McMahon has one of the most remarkable stories in Irish sport. He survived a gunshot wound to the head after the raid on the Custom House, and battled back to win an All-Ireland hurling title with Dublin in 1938, with a protective metal band around his head.

Each video is narrated by Sunday Game presenter, Des Cahill. With thanks to Paul Cahill and Conor Murphy for bringing these stories to a wider audience.

