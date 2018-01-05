Watch former cricketer Adam Gilchrist pull a classic playground prank

Playground games are a lot of fun, but there’s one schoolboy trick which is making something of a comeback online at the moment.

Not sure which one? Here’s former Australian cricket captain Adam Gilchrist, now a broadcaster for TEN Sport in his home country, to show you a perfect example.

Oh Gilly you rascal you.

The Circle Game sees one person make a ring with their thumb and forefinger below their waist. If the unknowing opposing player looks at said circle they are afforded a friendly punch on the arm from their counterpart.

Quite who 46-year-old Gilchrist hit in this case isn’t clear, although some cricket fans believe he’s got a lot to dish out.

That'll be a lot of punches! https://t.co/XTA8H0H1ld — Emily (@ech0whiskey) January 4, 2018

Hahaha look how proud he is of that one top work Gilly — David Clarke (@IamClarky1) January 4, 2018

Unbelievable scenes.