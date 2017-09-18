Watch: Finn Harps' Paddy McCourt scores the goal of the weekend against Sligo Rovers

Paddy McCourt rolled back the years to prove why he gained the nickname the Derry Pelé this weekend in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Playing for Finn Harps, the 33-year-old picked up the ball some 40 yards out and, about nine seconds later, the Harps pulled the game back to 1-1.

A goal Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona and the real Pelé would all be proud to have their name next to on the scoresheet.

Sadly for McCourt and his team, the Northern Ireland international’s 81st-minute equaliser was soon cancelled out as Sligo Rovers scored a dramatic winner in injury time.

The defeat leaves the Harps in 10th position and one point from safety in the relegation zone with five matches to go – just two places from bottom-placed Drogheda United.

Sligo, meanwhile, rose to eighth.


