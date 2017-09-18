Watch: Finn Harps' Paddy McCourt scores the goal of the weekend against Sligo Rovers

Paddy McCourt rolled back the years to prove why he gained the nickname the Derry Pelé this weekend in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Playing for Finn Harps, the 33-year-old picked up the ball some 40 yards out and, about nine seconds later, the Harps pulled the game back to 1-1.

Ahead of Monday's Soccer Republic, here's a little teaser of Paddy McCourt doing what Paddy McCourt does for @FinnHarpsFC #soccerepublic pic.twitter.com/7mggqTSyB5 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) September 17, 2017

A goal Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona and the real Pelé would all be proud to have their name next to on the scoresheet.

GOAL! What a goal from Paddy McCourt!!! 1-1 — Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) September 16, 2017

Just another day in the office for the Derry Pele. — Neil Bradley (@neilbrad1978) September 17, 2017

Sadly for McCourt and his team, the Northern Ireland international’s 81st-minute equaliser was soon cancelled out as Sligo Rovers scored a dramatic winner in injury time.

90+1 mins: Faherty flicks on to McCabe. 2-1. Oh my days — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) September 16, 2017

The defeat leaves the Harps in 10th position and one point from safety in the relegation zone with five matches to go – just two places from bottom-placed Drogheda United.

Sligo, meanwhile, rose to eighth.