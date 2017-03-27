Watch fellow runners come to rescue as woman struggles to reach half-marathon finish line

The Philadelphia Love Run Half-Marathon took place at the weekend and the city of brotherly love lived up to its name.

One woman was seriously struggling as she neared the finish line and looked close to collapse.

But two of her fellow athletes came to her assistance, taking an arm each to help her reach the line.





Despite their best efforts, it looked as if the woman wouldn’t make it, as she appeared ready to collapse within sight of the finish.

But a third man noticed her plight and turned around to help, picking the woman up and carrying to within feet of the line. He then put her down to allow her finish under her own steam.

A lovely moment to see - good job all round.