Watch: Fara Williams scores direct from the restart against her old club Arsenal
06/11/2017 - 11:57:31Back to Sport Home
When Reading signed midfielder Fara Williams from Arsenal in August, they probably didn’t expect her to make such an obvious difference.
In a Continental Cup group game between her current club and her former club, Williams netted Reading’s opener after the half-time break, with Arsenal responding quickly to equalise.
55: Equaliser for Arsenal, Beth Mead breaks free and slots the ball into the far corner (1-1) 🔵⚪️— Reading Women (@ReadingFCWomen) November 5, 2017
But then something amazing happened.
OMMMGGGGGG @fara_williams47 has just scored from kick off 2-1 OMG— Reading Women (@ReadingFCWomen) November 5, 2017
In terms of an immediate response, this was the dictionary definition – Williams hammered the ball direct from the restart, over the head of goalie Anna Moorhouse, and into the net.
🎥 Here's @fara_williams47' sensational goal straight from kick off!! 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/zAsbbyscWI— Reading Women (@ReadingFCWomen) November 5, 2017
Understandably, Arsenal’s reaction to the goal was a little more subdued than Reading’s.
The visitors take the lead again direct from the re-start as Williams gets her 2nd of the game.— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) November 5, 2017
🔴 1-2 🔵 (56)
And it proved to be the winner – 2-1 was how it stayed.
Rio Ferdinand played with David Beckham – famed for his halfway-line goal against Wimbledon in 1996 – at Manchester United. Where does this goal rank?
Hahahahahaha love that! Unreal scenes @fara_williams47 👊🏽⚽️ https://t.co/Pqy8PMtrgE https://t.co/7h73dw2BBy— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 5, 2017
Football fans were also suitably impressed – you don’t see a goal from this kind of distance every week.
Wow that's something!— louise bradshaw (@loubradshaw1979) November 5, 2017
First it she did it to Birmingham and now Arsenal @fara_williams47 showing the world that she's still got it take a bow Fara take a bow 🙌— JC (@jue80) November 5, 2017
GOAL!!! UNBELIEVABLE!! Reading score straight from the kick off as Arsenal are still regrouping after their goal. Fara Williams again.— Women's Soccer Zone (@WoSoZone) November 5, 2017
Williams is certainly firing on all cylinders at present.
5 goals in 6 games for @fara_williams47' 🔥— Reading Women (@ReadingFCWomen) November 5, 2017
⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/pobv3KCTnz
Goalkeepers beware – Williams is coming to a centre circle near you this season.
Join the conversation - comment here