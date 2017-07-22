Watch: Fans react to the new and improved Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Just over 28,500 GAA fans headed to the newly designed Páirc Uí Chaoimh today where Tipperary beat Clare to secure their place in the All-Ireland hurling semi-final.
Fans were in awe of the new stadium which seats 45,000.
Our videographer Dan Linehan spoke to a number of match goers who described the venue as "absolutely fantastic."
Here is a video of some GAA fans telling us what they think of the new and improved Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
