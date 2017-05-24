Watch Eric Cantona's heartfelt message to the people of Manchester

Footballing legend and former Manchester United striker Eric Cantona has sent a heartfelt message of support to the people of the city.

The former footballer posted a video through Eurosport UK, in which he said he suffered alongside Mancunians after Monday’s horrific terrorist attack.

He said: “I think deeply to the victims, to the wounded persons: kids; teenagers; adults; to their families; to their friends; to all.

“All of you; all of us.

“I think to this city, Manchester, and Mancunians, that I love deeply.

Eric Cantona celebrates scoring for Manchester United
(Mike Poole/EMPICS)

“I think to this country, England, and the English, that I love deeply. I suffer with you.

“My heart is with you.

“I always feel close to you.”

Cantona scored 70 Premier League goals across five seasons and is still adored by United fans.
