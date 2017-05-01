Watch: Emre Can just scored an absolute worldie for Liverpool

German defensive midfielder Emre Can isn’t known for this goalscoring prowess, but this one will be remembered for some time to come.

Just before half time in what had, up until then, been a pretty uneventful Premier League clash between Watford and Liverpool, Lucas Leiva floated a hopeful ball towards the opposition goal.

There didn’t seem to be much danger when a well-guarded Can approached, but he unleashed a perfectly weighted overhead kick to give Watford keeper Heurelho Gomes absolutely no chance.

Any fans who nipped off early for a half-time pie will be regretting it now!