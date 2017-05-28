WATCH: Emotional scenes as Francesco Totti calls time on 24-year Roma career
Francesco Totti called time on his 24-year career as a Roma player with a well-timed substitute appearance that inspired the Giallorossi to beat Genoa 3-2.
The 40-year-old, who will seek a new challenge following this curtain call, basked in the adulation of the Stadio Olimpico crowd for 54 minutes before making his 786th outing for his hometown club.
Indescriptible..😪 #TottiDay pic.twitter.com/xuWPIpZlp0— Inside TeamOM ⚪️Ⓜ️ (@InsideTeamOM) May 28, 2017
Edin Dzeko had already scored his 29th goal of the season to cancel out Pietro Pellegri's history-making opener. The 16-year-old is the first player born in 2001 to notch in the Italian top flight.
Totti's lionised introduction heralded a determined push forward, with direct entry to the Champions League group stage at stake, and, after Daniele De Rossi saw his go-ahead goal scrubbed out by Darko Lazovic, Diego Perotti ensured a victorious send-off for the veteran by notching at the death.
But though the win was welcome, the night was all about saying farewell to the club icon, and there was barely a dry eye in the house.
Only Legends make everyone cry. What an emotional farewell to the Prince Of Rome! #Tottipic.twitter.com/iQPEinu73d— Utkarsh (@Jurgenology) May 28, 2017
When Totti crying Roma is crying and football is crying😭😭😭#GrazieTotti pic.twitter.com/ulJ2BYIeI3— Mona (@imona_3) May 28, 2017
Francesco Totti:— Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 28, 2017
Most Roma games (736)
Most Roma goals (307)
Most Serie A seasons scored in (23)
Youngest ever Serie A captain (22)
🙌 pic.twitter.com/R0iGImEFid
An inspiration to them all...#ThanksTotti #TottiDay #Totti pic.twitter.com/rwhy0R1pv0— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 28, 2017
24 years of Totti pic.twitter.com/iAZPbJ0ZvX— Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) May 28, 2017
👏👏 @Totti 👏👏— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 28, 2017
Legend.#TottiDay #Totti pic.twitter.com/xrJigCGQY1
