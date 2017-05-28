WATCH: Emotional scenes as Francesco Totti calls time on 24-year Roma career

Francesco Totti called time on his 24-year career as a Roma player with a well-timed substitute appearance that inspired the Giallorossi to beat Genoa 3-2.

The 40-year-old, who will seek a new challenge following this curtain call, basked in the adulation of the Stadio Olimpico crowd for 54 minutes before making his 786th outing for his hometown club.

Edin Dzeko had already scored his 29th goal of the season to cancel out Pietro Pellegri's history-making opener. The 16-year-old is the first player born in 2001 to notch in the Italian top flight.

Totti's lionised introduction heralded a determined push forward, with direct entry to the Champions League group stage at stake, and, after Daniele De Rossi saw his go-ahead goal scrubbed out by Darko Lazovic, Diego Perotti ensured a victorious send-off for the veteran by notching at the death.

But though the win was welcome, the night was all about saying farewell to the club icon, and there was barely a dry eye in the house.

Only Legends make everyone cry. What an emotional farewell to the Prince Of Rome! #Tottipic.twitter.com/iQPEinu73d — Utkarsh (@Jurgenology) May 28, 2017

When Totti crying Roma is crying and football is crying😭😭😭#GrazieTotti pic.twitter.com/ulJ2BYIeI3 — Mona (@imona_3) May 28, 2017

Francesco Totti:



Most Roma games (736)

Most Roma goals (307)

Most Serie A seasons scored in (23)

Youngest ever Serie A captain (22)



🙌 pic.twitter.com/R0iGImEFid — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 28, 2017