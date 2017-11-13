Watch: Ecstatic Swedes celebrate qualification by trashing live pitchside broadcast
As you can imagine Sweden are ecstatic after qualifying for the World Cup at the expense of Italy tonight.
The Swedes knocked out the four times World champions with a 1-0 aggregate win in the San Siro and, understandably, they were overjoyed.
So much so that they crashed into the Eurosport pundits beside the pitch after the game.
And it was all caught on beautiful live TV.
Congratulations Sweden!!! pic.twitter.com/691xRFGeQx— James Corden (@JKCorden) November 13, 2017
