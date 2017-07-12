Watch: Dundalk star Patrick McEleney hitting form at the right time as he picks up POTM

Dundalk star Patrick McEleney has claimed the Soccer Writers Association Player of the Month for June.

Dundalk have been on a fine run of form since a 3-0 defeat to Cork City, going on a five-game winning streak.

The former Derry City player scored in four of those five wins, and he picked out his strike against Drogheda as his favourite.

McEleney finished ahead of City star Sean Maguire and Bohemians midfielder Keith Ward, who finished second and third respectively.

Another moment of McEleney magic... Catch up on all of the weekend's LOI action on #SoccerRepublic, Monday, @RTE2, 11pm pic.twitter.com/EI0kpf4ljq — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) June 18, 2017

McEleney and his team are finding form at the right time, as the club look to repeat last season's European run, starting tonight against Rosenberg.

Speaking about the Champions League second qualifying round first leg clash, McEleney says last year's experience in European will stand to them.

"If you go in really scared about who you're playing or look too much into it then I think you're going to be in a bit of bother.

"I think last year will stand to us with the opposition we played and how we played. I think we have that know how now within the club of how to handle these situations.

Patrick McEleney of Dundalk with the SSE Airtricity/SWAI Player of the Month Award for June 2017. Picture: David Maher/Sportsfile

"It is going to be a tough game, there's no point in lying. It's not as we're going to go out and steamroll them or anything, it's going to be really tough. But we have the utmost belief."

The Lilywhites have reported no new injuries ahead of the clash which takes place at a sold out Oriel Park.

The Norwegian side currently lead their domestic league but haven't reached the group stages of the Champions League since 2007.

The tie kicks off at 7.45pm.