Watch: Dublin star Stephen Cluxton hits the dancefloor at Strictly-inspired charity event

Aidan O'Mahony may have claimed the first Dancing With The Stars title this year, but he's not the only toe-tapping footballer around.

Dublin star Stephen Cluxton took part in Strictly 4 Legs, a charity event in aid of Dogs Aid and St David's Secondary School Artane.

And Cluxton was clearly one of the stars of the show, as he pulled out a spicy Rumba with dance partner Marian Rowan.

Linda Martin hosted the event and the judges on the night included X Factor judge Louis Walsh, Panti Bliss, Rory Cowan of Mrs Browns Boys, weather reporter Jean Byrne and Dustin the Turkey.

We hope Cluxton got 10s all round!

Check out some the night's full highlights below.