WATCH: Derry player surprised with proposal after All-Ireland ladies junior final

By Steve Neville

Fermanagh and Derry played out a thrilling draw in the All-Ireland ladies junior football final, leaving the players disappointed not to claim victory.

One player who wasn't disappointed, however, was Derry's Ciara McGurk.

The Derry forward was being interviewed on the sideline by Dáithí Ó Sé after the match when her boyfriend Ryan McCloskey surprised her with a wedding proposal.

Derry's Ciara McGurk kisses her boyfriend Ryan McCloskey after he proposed to her following the TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland Junior Championship Final. Picture: Cody Glenn/Sportsfile

Ó Sé ended the interview by alerting the mum-of-two to Ryan, who had been hiding behind her on one knee.

A shocked McGurk said yes, jumping into her new fiancé's arms in front of a cheering crowd.

A beautiful moment and a proposal that will live long in the memory.