Watch: Defeating Cork would be a dream, says Donegal star Geraldine McLaughlin

Donegal goal-getter Geraldine McLaughlin poses one of the biggest threats to Cork’s dominance of Ladies Football in Sunday’s Lidl National League Division One Final in Parnell Park (4pm).

With an impressive personal tally of 10-37 from eight games so far, captain McLaughlin is the main reason why Donegal have reached their first ever Division One Final.

Some 4-4 of that total came in the semi-final defeat of Galway but modest McLaughlin, who names Robbie Keane and Colm Cooper as her inspiration, only has praise for her team-mates and says it is a ‘dream’ to be taking on Cork in a national final.

The Rebels have won 10 of the last 12 National Leagues.