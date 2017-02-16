WATCH: Davy Fitz excited for Fitzgibbon Cup weekend

LIT manager Davy Fitzgerald can’t wait for the Fitzgibbon Cup weekend after a dramatic day in Limerick.

Davy’s LIT team defeated UCD while across town IT Carlow knocked out UL. The semi-final line-up is LIT v Mary I and IT Carlow v UCC.

‘I can’t name one (favorite) because there’s nothing between them. There’s no outstanding candidate, anyone can win it’, says Fitzgerald.