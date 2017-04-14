Watch: David Moyes gets into the Easter spirit by giving journalists a chocolate egg on Good Friday

Generosity in times of adversity is a commendable thing, and if anyone is facing tough times in the Premier League right now it’s David Moyes.

Fresh from a controversial altercation with a reporter last month – where he told the BBC’s Vicki Sparks she might “get a slap” – the Sunderland manager’s team is bottom of the league and looks to be heading for relegation.

But he still went and got Easter eggs for all the reporters at his Good Friday press conference.

Not only did he get the reporters chocolate, they even look like Lion Bar Easter eggs – what a stellar decision.

The Scot was speaking ahead of his side’s game at home to West Ham on Saturday. With the Black Cats 10 points from safety with seven to play, the former Manchester United and Everton man will know three points are a must at the Stadium of Light.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

“I think we have a good chance of winning the game,” Moyes said in the press conference. “We have to try and cause them problems but they had a big result last week – and we need one this week.”