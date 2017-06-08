WATCH: Darren Randolph 7-year-old fan to be official mascot for Austria game

As Ireland prepares for their crucial World Cup qualifier against Austria, goalkeeper Darren Randolph had a surprise for one important super fan.

Seven-year-old Cathal Byrne was presented with #TheCallUp, on behalf of Three, to be Ireland's official mascot during Sunday's important game.

Cathal lives with dyspraxia, a co-ordination disorder, but that doesn't stop the budding goalkeeper from getting between the posts.

The youngster's dream is to walk out onto the pitch with Darren Randolph, his favourite player, and now his wish has been granted.