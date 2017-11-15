Watch: Danish fans applaud the Boys in Green outside the Aviva

Last night's 5-1 defeat at the hands of Denmark was hard to watch.

However, the clip below will be much easier to take in.

As the Irish fans were streaming out of the Aviva following the elimination of the Boys in Green from the World Cup in Russia, the Off The Ball lads were interviewing supporters to get their views on the game.

While they were taking opinions, a bunch of Danish fans spontaneously broke into a round of applause for the dejected home fans and started singing 'Stand up for the Boys in Green'.

Very gracious.

Good luck in Russia next Summer lads.