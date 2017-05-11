WATCH: Cyclist celebrates a stage win at the Giro d'Italia - with six kilometres to go
Road cyclists will often raise their arms in celebration 100 metres or so from the finish line, but Luka Pibernik took that a step further on the fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia.
The 23-year-old Slovenian was leading ahead of what he thought was the finish, but in fact there were still six kilometres to go.
Oh Luka…
Sorry Luka @pibernik 😂 #Giro100— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 10, 2017
Here's another view of that premature celebration 🙌🙈 pic.twitter.com/TfoqcHBBxD
That awkward moment when you celebrate too early 🙈— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 10, 2017
A shocker for @Bahrain_Merida rider Luka Pibernik #Giro100 pic.twitter.com/AfWQAW1Ria
Reports after the race suggested that Pibernik’s radio battery had gone flat – the result was that the peleton swept past, and poor Luka finished 148th, 20 seconds off the pace of stage winner Fernando Gaviria.
He misses a lap! #Giro100 :) pic.twitter.com/3BwfnuU3ny— Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) May 10, 2017
You’ve got to feel for the guy.
What was Pibernik doing in the #girodeitalia2017? Thought he'd won but a lap to go!— Andrew Greaves (@AndrewGreaves84) May 10, 2017
Luka Pibernik wins the 5.9km to go race 🙌🚴💕🍾#Giro100 @pibernik pic.twitter.com/cL4C1JGBzz— pro cycling trumps (@procycletrumps) May 10, 2017
Remember alternative facts? It’s back, this time in sports form!
#AlternativeFacts pic.twitter.com/bOugqGmo9M— cyclingreporter (@cyclingreporter) May 10, 2017
We like five-time World Champion cyclist Theo Bos’ way of thinking.
At least, for a brief moment he knows what it feels like winning a stage in a grand tour.— Theo Bos (@theo_bos) May 10, 2017
You’re a winner to us, Luka.
Pibernik will always be a winner to me.— EdwardPickering (@EdwardPickering) May 10, 2017
We imagine he’ll be waiting for the confirmed results before he next raises his arms in celebration.
