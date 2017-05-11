WATCH: Cyclist celebrates a stage win at the Giro d'Italia - with six kilometres to go

Road cyclists will often raise their arms in celebration 100 metres or so from the finish line, but Luka Pibernik took that a step further on the fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia.

The 23-year-old Slovenian was leading ahead of what he thought was the finish, but in fact there were still six kilometres to go.

Oh Luka…

Reports after the race suggested that Pibernik’s radio battery had gone flat – the result was that the peleton swept past, and poor Luka finished 148th, 20 seconds off the pace of stage winner Fernando Gaviria.

You’ve got to feel for the guy.

Remember alternative facts? It’s back, this time in sports form!

We like five-time World Champion cyclist Theo Bos’ way of thinking.

You’re a winner to us, Luka.

We imagine he’ll be waiting for the confirmed results before he next raises his arms in celebration.
